CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

