CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.79 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.
