CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.79 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 172.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

