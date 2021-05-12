CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $586.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.