CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. On average, analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

