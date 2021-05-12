Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $283.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $239.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,856,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

