Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $31.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.71 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.68 million to $134.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CARE. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

