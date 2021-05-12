Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $22.59. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1,397,275 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

