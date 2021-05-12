CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $77.71

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.71, but opened at $75.01. CareDx shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 2,827 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

