CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,002. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.
About CareCloud
