CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,002. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

