Capital Senior Living (CSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

NYSE CSU opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.48. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

