Capital One Financial Comments on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Newpark Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 292.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 827,626 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 322.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 671,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

