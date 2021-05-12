Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 306.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 679.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 464,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after buying an additional 404,913 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,144,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

