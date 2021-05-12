Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price cut by CIBC from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

