Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.