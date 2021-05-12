Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

