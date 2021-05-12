Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 45,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

