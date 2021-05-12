Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

CNNEF stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.