Canaccord Genuity Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $36.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.