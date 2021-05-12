Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Buys 2,330 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

