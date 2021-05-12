Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.59.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$23.75 on Monday. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -177.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

