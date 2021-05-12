Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 9.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares dropped 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 5,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 302,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $11,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

