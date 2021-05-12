Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 9.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares dropped 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 5,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 302,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.
CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $11,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
