Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 72 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.