Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 315 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UNH opened at $411.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

