Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

