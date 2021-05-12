Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.