Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $960,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

