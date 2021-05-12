Calton & Associates Inc. Has $632,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

