Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.