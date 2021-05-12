Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELY. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

