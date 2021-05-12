Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE ELY traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 8,611,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

