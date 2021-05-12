Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

CRNCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

