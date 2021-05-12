CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $727.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. CAE posted sales of $728.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

