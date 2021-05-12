Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells $873,620.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CADE. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

