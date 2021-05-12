C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,688. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,754,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares during the period.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

