BWS Financial Boosts Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target to $30.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $496.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.