Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZZUY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.65.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

