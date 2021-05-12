Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BZZUY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$13.40 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

