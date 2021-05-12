Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Insiders have sold 13,630 shares of company stock valued at $307,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

