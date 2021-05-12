Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Cap of $168.37 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $168.37 million and approximately $41.50 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.94 or 0.00025560 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

