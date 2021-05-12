BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $88.76 million and $11,189.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00084998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00836029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00107802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

