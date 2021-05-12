Bruno Keller Sells 19,725 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 313,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.