Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBU. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BBU opened at $45.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

