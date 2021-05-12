Brokers Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

