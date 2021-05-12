Brokers Set Expectations for Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81).

Shares of GVA opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

