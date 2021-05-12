Brokers Offer Predictions for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

PLMR stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. Palomar has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Palomar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 259,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

