Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

NYSE SMG opened at $242.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.55.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,416. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

