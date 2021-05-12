Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

GXE opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.96.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

