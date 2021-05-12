Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.69 million during the quarter.

