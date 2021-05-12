Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $62.60

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 394,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,925. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

