Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target at $154.54

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,464 shares of company stock worth $26,842,981. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.39. 1,738,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,748. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

