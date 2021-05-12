Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Target Price at GBX 792.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of WKP traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 870 ($11.37). 158,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 753.06. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 912 ($11.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

